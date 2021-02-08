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Dr. Sherri Tenpenny - gives Advice On Cov-19 Gene Altering Inoculations.
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771 views • February 08, 2021
With a worrying number of recipients either dying or getting seriously injured from this untested experimental vaccine, it would be prudent to listen carefully to what Dr. Tenpenny has to say about this treatment, which has only been rolled out for a matter of weeks. It is not properly tested and the main trials have been skipped. It can be likened to playing Russian roulette with your future health.
What will happen in 41 - 365 days from the time you receive it? Or even years down the line? It's not a decision to be taken lightly. In fact Dr. Tenpenny is convinced that it is a toll of genocide, with no liability - which has been waivered - for those involved in manufacturing or dispensing it, if people's bodies are ruined or worse if a loved one dies after accepting it.
The understanding of what INFORMED consent is about should be foremost on everyone's mind.
A thoroughly informative video featuring someone who has spent over 20 years and over 40,000 hours studying and researching the efficacy and the dangers of vaccines.
More information at Big Gee's Blog ( https://biggeesblog.cymru )
What will happen in 41 - 365 days from the time you receive it? Or even years down the line? It's not a decision to be taken lightly. In fact Dr. Tenpenny is convinced that it is a toll of genocide, with no liability - which has been waivered - for those involved in manufacturing or dispensing it, if people's bodies are ruined or worse if a loved one dies after accepting it.
The understanding of what INFORMED consent is about should be foremost on everyone's mind.
A thoroughly informative video featuring someone who has spent over 20 years and over 40,000 hours studying and researching the efficacy and the dangers of vaccines.
More information at Big Gee's Blog ( https://biggeesblog.cymru )
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