The Vaxxed, common sense 7/1/23:

Some of the ones that took the Time Release Death Injections are lacking common sense, having a hard time understanding things and what's going on. Fighting age men from China that have come into the country to take control of America to keep things running for China's needs. Also some wilderness survival tips....God Bless us all.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.