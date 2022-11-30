Create New Account
Christmas Novena Prayer to Obtain Favors ✝
Rick Langley
Published 6 hours ago

Christmas Novena Prayer to Obtain Favors ✝

And moment in which the Son of God
Was born of the most pure Virgin Mary,
At midnight, in Bethlehem, in piercing cold.
In that hour vouchsafe, O my God!
To hear my prayer and grant my desires,
Through the merits of Our Saviour Jesus Christ,
And of His Blessed Mother.  Amen


✝ [It is piously believed that whoever recites the above prayer fifteen
times a day from the Feast of
St. Andrew, November 30th until Christmas,
will obtain what ever is asked.]

[The Prayer is 5:15 in time, which is interesting] ✝

https://www.tldm.org/default.htm/

[Any novena prayer I've ever said have been 100% effective, remember to give thanks]

christmasprayerbelievenovenato obtain favorsnov 30-december 25miracle prayerlittle drummer boy

