Christmas Novena Prayer to Obtain Favors ✝

And moment in which the Son of God

Was born of the most pure Virgin Mary,

At midnight, in Bethlehem, in piercing cold.

In that hour vouchsafe, O my God!

To hear my prayer and grant my desires,

Through the merits of Our Saviour Jesus Christ,

And of His Blessed Mother. Amen





✝ [It is piously believed that whoever recites the above prayer fifteen

times a day from the Feast of

St. Andrew, November 30th until Christmas,

will obtain what ever is asked.]

[The Prayer is 5:15 in time, which is interesting] ✝

https://www.tldm.org/default.htm/

[Any novena prayer I've ever said have been 100% effective, remember to give thanks]



