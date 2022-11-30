Christmas Novena Prayer to Obtain Favors ✝
Was born of the most pure Virgin Mary,
At midnight, in Bethlehem, in piercing cold.
In that hour vouchsafe, O my God!
To hear my prayer and grant my desires,
Through the merits of Our Saviour Jesus Christ,
And of His Blessed Mother. Amen
times a day from the Feast of
St. Andrew, November 30th until Christmas,
will obtain what ever is asked.]
[The Prayer is 5:15 in time, which is interesting] ✝
https://www.tldm.org/default.htm/
[Any novena prayer I've ever said have been 100% effective, remember to give thanks]
