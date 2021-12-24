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This Isn't The [Bidan] We Used To Know
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260 views • December 24, 2021
Leaving It To Fate
* “That Joe Biden is gone, and he has been gone for a while.”
* His decline is hard to ignore.
* He suffered a lot of embarrassment in 2021 — and is clearly not the one in charge.
* Kamala pretends to be totally shocked and angry.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 23 December 2021
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6288405045001
* “That Joe Biden is gone, and he has been gone for a while.”
* His decline is hard to ignore.
* He suffered a lot of embarrassment in 2021 — and is clearly not the one in charge.
* Kamala pretends to be totally shocked and angry.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 23 December 2021
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6288405045001
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