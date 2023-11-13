Create New Account
From Chaos to Order: Organizing My USB Cable Drawer
The Urban Prepper
Published Yesterday

Join me in transforming the chaotic mess of my USB cable drawer into an organized haven! In this video, I tackle the unruly tangle of USB cables using a unique strategy inspired by snake handling. Discover how mesh bags and color-coded ID tags bring order to the serpentine chaos, making it a breeze to locate and store different cables. Watch the video for practical tips, budget-friendly solutions, and a unique approach to cable organization that might just inspire your next home project. Say goodbye to cable clutter and hello to simplicity! #Organization #HomeProjects #TechSolutions #CableManagement


MESH BAGS: https://bit.ly/Mesh-Bag

ID TAGS: https://bit.ly/ID-Tag


NOTE: Most of the hyperlinks to products included on my channel are affiliate links, which means that I make a small percentage of the sales if you purchase an item after clicking one of the links from my channel. This comes at no cost to you. As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases. All of the money that I get goes towards funding my channel's costs, such as production equipment, new gear to test, and bourbon. I also allocate a percentage that goes directly into my children's college 529 savings plans. Thank you for supporting my channel!

