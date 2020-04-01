THEY GOT THE MONEY!

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Police State powers, mandatory vaccines & talk about injecting trackers & playing with our DNA, 5G is being installed under cover of the "crisis", a new money or currency or digital medium of exchange the banks will control... What could go wrong with that?
Sound a lot like the Mark of the Beast in Revelation 13.
From a Biblical prophecy perspective, a lot of boxes are being checked off.