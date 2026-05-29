The Used When Emo Became a Voice for Palestine

🎸 “A concert was supposed to be an escape from the world…

But one moment on stage turned into a global conversation. 👀





When The Used raised symbols supporting Palestine during live shows, fans everywhere started debating the same question:





Should artists stay neutral… or use their platform to speak out?





This short clip is only the beginning.





🎧 Full episode available in the link in description.

Watch until the end.”





https://open.spotify.com/episode/0JjdVt6XVBwxeGTGKrjRGb?si=e480e3ee44324fc6





#theused

#PalestineSolidarity

#protestmusic

#𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐞𝐏𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐞

#MusicDiscussion

#politicalmusic