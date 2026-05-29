The Used When Emo Became a Voice for Palestine

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🎸 “A concert was supposed to be an escape from the world…
But one moment on stage turned into a global conversation. 👀
When The Used raised symbols supporting Palestine during live shows, fans everywhere started debating the same question:
Should artists stay neutral… or use their platform to speak out?
This short clip is only the beginning.
🎧 Full episode available in the link in description.
Watch until the end.”
https://open.spotify.com/episode/0JjdVt6XVBwxeGTGKrjRGb?si=e480e3ee44324fc6
#theused
#PalestineSolidarity
#protestmusic
#𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐞𝐏𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐞
#MusicDiscussion
#politicalmusic
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