Jordan Maxwell - The Hidden Dimension in World Affairs - Series (1/2)

1. Hitler, The Vatican, Zionism and Rothschild Connection 1: https://imgur.com/a/yu6OkP3





2. Hitler, Vatican and Zionist Connection 2: https://imgur.com/a/vEA5EZB





3. Nazis Pledge to obey Pope on Camera!

https://www.bitchute.com/video/Xe8AhjTXB3c0/





4. ROME ADMITS THEY HAD THIS SEX PROBLEM SINCE 60 A.D.

https://archive.ph/4UdjE





5. Hitler & The Pope:

https://www.remnantofgod.org/NaziRCC.htm





6. Hitler & The Pope Part 2:

https://www.remnantofgod.org/salute.htm





7. The Black Pope:

https://www.remnantofgod.org/blackpope.htm





8. Vatican Holds Ceremony To Worship Lucifer!

https://www.bitchute.com/video/HHYuZbiStzAa/





9. Phallic Worship:

https://www.remnantofgod.org/steeple.htm





10. Ex-Jesuit killed by the Pope for exposing this:

https://www.remnantofgod.org/books/docs/How-the-Vatican-Created-Islam.pdf





11. SHOCKING VIDEO! Concrete Evidence! Vatican Wrote Koran!

https://www.bitchute.com/video/DIjoV2aBQo2B/





12. THE HUNT – 9th CIRCLE:

https://www.eyeopeningtruth.com/the-hunt-9th-circle-corona-novem-crown-restored/





13. Pope Wrote Koran: https://www.remnantofgod.org/PopeKoran.htm





14. Parasite Jacob Rothschild Discusses How His Family Created Israel:

https://www.bitchute.com/video/3LnPGnMg1HCF/





15. Rothschild Zionism Decoded By David Icke(SHARE):https://www.bitchute.com/video/I1dXw9Lj1KRo/





16. The Lost History of Israel and who controls it (Rothschild): https://docdro.id/rMPXuXd





17. Israel belongs to the Rothschilds Family: https://www.bitchute.com/video/5jsCzr3iciKX/





18. Balfour Declaration: https://ibb.co/5KKN7z6





19. The Hidden History of the Incredibly Evil Khazarian Mafia: http://archive.today/1T8AO





20. The KHAZARIAN MAFIA: You Don’t Know, What You Don’t Know: http://archive.today/vZKRw





21. The Hidden History of the Incredibly Evil Khazarian Mafia w/ VT Editor Mike Harris (1of3)

https://odysee.com/@sarahwestall:0/Mike-Harris-pt-1---3-23-22:c





22. The Hidden History of the Incredibly Evil Khazarian Mafia w/ VT Editor Mike Harris (2of3):https://odysee.com/@sarahwestall:0/Mike-Harris---p2-3-23-22:d





23. The Hidden History of the Incredibly Evil Khazarian Mafia w/ VT Editor Mike Harris (3of3):https://odysee.com/@sarahwestall:0/Mike-Harris---3-23-22-pt-3:b





25. Behold A Pale Horse'' William Cooper PDF BOOK: https://docdro.id/c5ot0TH





26. The Lie that Wouldn’t Die The Protocols of the Elders of Zion PDF BOOK: https://docdro.id/0NiuTW4





27. The Secret Of The Rothschilds By Mary E. Hobart: https://docdro.id/DpZ3Rzx





28. Talmud Facts & Talmudic Quotes: https://docdro.id/dj24QfV