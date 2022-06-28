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Jordan Maxwell - The Hidden Dimension in World Affairs - Series (1/2)
Truth Channel
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105 views • June 28, 2022

1. Hitler, The Vatican, Zionism and Rothschild Connection 1: https://imgur.com/a/yu6OkP3


2. Hitler, Vatican and Zionist Connection 2: https://imgur.com/a/vEA5EZB


3. Nazis Pledge to obey Pope on Camera!

https://www.bitchute.com/video/Xe8AhjTXB3c0/


4. ROME ADMITS THEY HAD THIS SEX PROBLEM SINCE 60 A.D.

https://archive.ph/4UdjE


5. Hitler & The Pope:

https://www.remnantofgod.org/NaziRCC.htm


6. Hitler & The Pope Part 2:

https://www.remnantofgod.org/salute.htm


7. The Black Pope:

https://www.remnantofgod.org/blackpope.htm


8. Vatican Holds Ceremony To Worship Lucifer!

https://www.bitchute.com/video/HHYuZbiStzAa/


9. Phallic Worship:

https://www.remnantofgod.org/steeple.htm


10. Ex-Jesuit killed by the Pope for exposing this:

https://www.remnantofgod.org/books/docs/How-the-Vatican-Created-Islam.pdf


11. SHOCKING VIDEO! Concrete Evidence! Vatican Wrote Koran!

https://www.bitchute.com/video/DIjoV2aBQo2B/


12. THE HUNT – 9th CIRCLE:

https://www.eyeopeningtruth.com/the-hunt-9th-circle-corona-novem-crown-restored/


13. Pope Wrote Koran: https://www.remnantofgod.org/PopeKoran.htm


14. Parasite Jacob Rothschild Discusses How His Family Created Israel:

https://www.bitchute.com/video/3LnPGnMg1HCF/


15. Rothschild Zionism Decoded By David Icke(SHARE):https://www.bitchute.com/video/I1dXw9Lj1KRo/


16. The Lost History of Israel and who controls it (Rothschild): https://docdro.id/rMPXuXd


17. Israel belongs to the Rothschilds Family: https://www.bitchute.com/video/5jsCzr3iciKX/


18. Balfour Declaration: https://ibb.co/5KKN7z6


19. The Hidden History of the Incredibly Evil Khazarian Mafia: http://archive.today/1T8AO


20. The KHAZARIAN MAFIA: You Don’t Know, What You Don’t Know: http://archive.today/vZKRw


21. The Hidden History of the Incredibly Evil Khazarian Mafia w/ VT Editor Mike Harris (1of3)

https://odysee.com/@sarahwestall:0/Mike-Harris-pt-1---3-23-22:c


22. The Hidden History of the Incredibly Evil Khazarian Mafia w/ VT Editor Mike Harris (2of3):https://odysee.com/@sarahwestall:0/Mike-Harris---p2-3-23-22:d


 23. The Hidden History of the Incredibly Evil Khazarian Mafia w/ VT Editor Mike Harris (3of3):https://odysee.com/@sarahwestall:0/Mike-Harris---3-23-22-pt-3:b


25. Behold A Pale Horse'' William Cooper PDF BOOK: https://docdro.id/c5ot0TH


26. The Lie that Wouldn’t Die The Protocols of the Elders of Zion PDF BOOK: https://docdro.id/0NiuTW4


27. The Secret Of The Rothschilds By Mary E. Hobart: https://docdro.id/DpZ3Rzx


28. Talmud Facts & Talmudic Quotes: https://docdro.id/dj24QfV

Keywords
newstrendingcommunismhitlervaticanzionismnazifascismkhazariaredpillzelensky
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