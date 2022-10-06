How to Bring Down a Multi-BILLION Dollar Institution | Matt Walsh & Sen. Marsha Blackburn | Huckabee

How to Bring Down a Multi-BILLION Dollar Institution | Matt Walsh & Sen. Marsha Blackburn | HuckabeeLate last month, author and filmmaker Matt Walsh lit up social media with a report that shocked millions of us. It's prompted calls from lawmakers to investigate Vanderbilt University Medical Center, and their pediatric transgender clinic. One of those voices is Senator Marsha Blackburn, who says there is nothing healthy about mutilating the bodies of minor children, and nothing moral about putting profits ahead of them, either. Don’t miss this interview on Huckabee!



-----

Watch Huckabee Saturdays 8/7c and again Sundays 9/8c exclusively on TBN

View full Huckabee episodes for free on the TBN app:

https://watch.tbn.org/huckabee



