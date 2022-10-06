Create New Account
How to Bring Down a Multi-BILLION Dollar Institution | Matt Walsh & Sen. Marsha Blackburn | Huckabee
Published 2 months ago
How to Bring Down a Multi-BILLION Dollar Institution | Matt Walsh & Sen. Marsha Blackburn | HuckabeeLate last month, author and filmmaker Matt Walsh lit up social media with a report that shocked millions of us. It's prompted calls from lawmakers to investigate Vanderbilt University Medical Center, and their pediatric transgender clinic. One of those voices is Senator Marsha Blackburn, who says there is nothing healthy about mutilating the bodies of minor children, and nothing moral about putting profits ahead of them, either. Don’t miss this interview on Huckabee!


Keywords
huckabeematt walshsen marsha blackburnvanderbiltpediatric transgender clinic

