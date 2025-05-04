The City of Starbase, Texas, Will Be the Epicenter of Human Space Exploration

Texas has a brand new city, and its name is Starbase, as Elon Musk hoped. The people of Boca Chica, Texas have officially voted to reincorporate as STARBASE, Texas.





A vote Saturday passed with broad support, paving the way for a newly incorporated city made up almost exclusively of SpaceX employees and people connected to the company.





“It’s officially statistically impossible for the measure to fail,” Cameron County Elections Administrator Remi Garza said. “Cameron County is about to have a new city.”





Read More: https://www.independentsentinel.com/texas-has-a-new-city-starbase-texas/





