Viewer Discretion Advised: This video may contain content disturbing to some people

Extended Video of the 'Battle near Avdeevka' - Filmed by the Ukrainian Military - who were Attacked by the Russian Army
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
980 Subscribers
70 views
Published 15 hours ago

Cynthia... I think this is the same trench posted a few days ago, with the woman in the trench. It sounds like a woman on parts of this video. This is the video with the woman that may be the same trench?   https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/d055090f-8410-4256-9040-013ad7be8b3d

Extended video of the battle near Avdeevka, filmed by the Ukrainian military, who were attacked by the Russian army.

The work takes place at short distances up to 30 meters. Grenades are flying into the trenches, the artillery of the Russian Armed Forces is constantly working, and even the arrival of Bradley did not allow the group of the 47th brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces to evacuate under heavy fire.

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

