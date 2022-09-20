Xinjiang Has Been Under a Total Lockdown, People Are Starving to Death

https://gnews.org/post/p1njb4fb7
09/14/2022 Zero COVID has reached Xinjiang and it is making the life of residents miserable. They passed away either due to a lack of medicine or starvation. Reports say at least a dozen residents have met the same fate
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.