Xinjiang Has Been Under a Total Lockdown, People Are Starving to Death

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https://gnews.org/post/p1njb4fb7
09/14/2022 Zero COVID has reached Xinjiang and it is making the life of residents miserable. They passed away either due to a lack of medicine or starvation. Reports say at least a dozen residents have met the same fate