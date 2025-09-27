History keeps repeating itself/War Usually Planned

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
War is never about freedom—it’s about profit, where the powerful count their money while the powerless count their dead. Wars don’t just happen—they are planned, staged, and executed by those who profit from chaos while the masses pay the price. Democrats are doubling down, not because they’re right, but because admitting the truth would shatter the power they cling to
Democrats push tyranny through fear, using panic as a weapon to control the people and silence their freedom.