News clip from the 90's surfaces detailing how the ADL was caught red handed creating fake Nazi groups to justify their existence & raise money.
178 views
•
Published Yesterday
•
Fake Jews, creating Fake Nazis.
Source @HATSTRUTH 🎩
Keywords
jewsfalse flagsadlplaying the victim
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos