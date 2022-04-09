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Wisdom Adds Years To Your Life
Proverbs 9:11 (NIV)
11 For through wisdom your days will be many,
and years will be added to your life.
Proverbs Club Commentary
Can you think of any wisdom you used that increased your lifespan?
Maybe something you eliminated, or improved, or replaced?
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