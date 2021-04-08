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A Discussion With Errol; The Passports, The Lies And The Depopulation Agenda!
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110 views • April 08, 2021
This week with Errol we dive into NY vaccine passport government lies and the agenda behind the hoax that is covid!
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Article Links:
https://nationalfile.com/report-new-yorks-vaccine-passport-has-massive-security-flaws-barely-functional/?utm_source=rss&;utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=sendlane
https://thewashingtonstandard.com/former-pfizer-vp-michael-yeadons-warning-your-government-is-lying-to-you/
https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/mass-covid-19-vaccination-site-shut-down-after-adverse-reactions-reported
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https://dailybuzzlive.com/wp-content/uploads/12002128_1478813062420396_6679493022871375982_n.jpg
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
Patreon: https:// www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
Contact us: [email protected]
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wakingthefuture1
Podbean Audio Only: https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
Article Links:
https://nationalfile.com/report-new-yorks-vaccine-passport-has-massive-security-flaws-barely-functional/?utm_source=rss&;utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=sendlane
https://thewashingtonstandard.com/former-pfizer-vp-michael-yeadons-warning-your-government-is-lying-to-you/
https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/mass-covid-19-vaccination-site-shut-down-after-adverse-reactions-reported
Thumbnail Link:
https://dailybuzzlive.com/wp-content/uploads/12002128_1478813062420396_6679493022871375982_n.jpg
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