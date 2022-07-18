NASA IS HIDING NEWS ABOUT THE SECOND COMING OF THE LORD IN 40 YEARS!

Why did NASA discover "planet 2003 UB 313 and then un-discover it?The keys to the kingdom of God are found in 2 Peter 3:8. By using the keys we understand that the day of the Lord is the 1,000-year kingdom for men divided into two ages Eph. 2:7, by the 1700-year apostasy of the kingdoms of men 2 Thess. 2:3-11.

The second age of the Kingdom or the second coming of Christ is near when Satan is revealed as the man of sin 2 Thess. 2:3-7 who lied to us about our ability to be like God and give to the world bibles and religions Rom. 5:12-21; Gen. 3:3-5.

The Lord breaks the seven seals of Revelation which are 7 lies of Satan put in the bibles of men that have enabled him to rule over the kingdoms of men. When Revelation from God is unsealed 1 Cor. 2:7 and we understand Rom. 5:12-21 we know that we are receiving wisdom from Above James 3 and the supernatural objective truth from God is being restored!

When the Bible is being restored, the world can fight only until it is completed! So these are the last days of the kingdoms of men Joel 2; Acts 2:17. Of course the religions of men do not work, the ways of God are as high as the heavens above the ways of men Isaiah 55:9. We were under a strong delusion to be in the religions of men because the Lord wanted us to come to realize how evil they are! The religions of men; denominationalism, socialism, and atheism murdered Christ and Christians in the first century 1 Cor. 2:6-8. Communism, fascism, atheism, and, every wind of doctrine of men are Satan's mega sword Rev. 6:4 in this last great battle over good and evil. will begin and fight World War III for 40 years while blaspheming the Holy Spirit. For the last 1680 years, those who would choose righteousness over evil still had no choice but to be in the religions of men and we were saved by grace, not at all by the religions of men Rom. 5:13; Acts 17:30. If you want salvation brought down from heaven, and you want to be saved from and freed from every wind of the doctrine of men John 8:32. You will be poor in spirit Matt. 5:3 and will be born of the water and the Spirit now that you have the opportunity. Because the religions of men were offering to God a strange fire Lev. 10:1, a fire will come down from heaven from "comet 2003 UB313 on the great and notable day of the Lord for those who do not repent and who are blaspheming the Holy Spirit!

So why did NASA deny the destroyer comet of God, because they are not ready to give up their God complex and are strategizing on how they might escape the judgment of God.