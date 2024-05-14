Create New Account
Rob Schmitt: "There is a massive political awakening happening in this country right now
GalacticStorm
Published 16 hours ago

NEWSMAX · Rob Schmitt: "There is a massive political awakening happening in this country right now — Millions of people realizing that they've had the wool pulled over their eyes for a long time."


@NEWSMAX

https://x.com/NEWSMAX/status/1790181483157614624

the great awakeningrob schmittnewsmax

