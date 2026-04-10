Russian Artillery Precise Hits

Artillery precise hits

00:00 The Vostok Group of Forces' Akatsiya self-propelled artillery system crews launched attacks on AFU manpower deployment areas in Zaporozhye region.

00:11 Artillerymen of the Sever Group of Forces destroyed an enemy river crossing and a UAV command post in Kharkov region.

🔹 Russian Defence Ministry

Adding, from yesterday: Putin announces Easter ceasefire & Zelensky accepted (Z asked for it originally, a few days ago).

Key points:

➡️Ceasefire runs from 16:00 April 11 until the end of April 12, 2026

➡️Moscow expects Ukraine to follow Russia’s example

➡️Russian forces ordered to halt combat during this period, while remaining ready to respond to any attacks

Adding:

Two Majors #Report for the morning of April 10, 2026

▪️ Zelensky🇺🇦 at midnight Moscow time confirmed readiness for the Easter truce, declared by Putin🇷🇺 from 16.00 on April 11 to the end of April 12. At the same time, Russian troops are ordered to be ready to stop any provocations and aggressive actions by the AFU.

▪️ News of the truce came against the backdrop of a raid against our regions. In the Volgograd region - a massive drone attack on energy and civilian infrastructure objects. Five individual residential buildings were damaged in the Surovikinsky district of Volgograd. In the Krasnoarmeysky district of Volgograd, shrapnel fell on Stoloto and Fadeev streets. The enemy stated that the target was the Lukoil refinery.

▪️ The Russian Armed Forces carried out strikes at night on targets the port area in Odessa.

▪️ In the Bryansk region - a strike from MLRS on the Belaya Berezka settlement in the Trubchevsky district, one civilian was killed, a woman was injured. In the Novy Ropsk village of the Klimovsky district, a kamikaze drone attacked a civilian car, a civilian woman was injured.

▪️ On the Sumy direction the enemy attempted to advance towards the state border from the Velikiy Prikol village (7.5 southwest of the border junction of the Kursk and Belgorod regions). Most of the enemy infantry were destroyed. The Northern Group of Forces is operating in the border forests of the Shostka district. In the Krasnopolsky district - fierce firefights in the area of Novodmitrovka.

▪️ In the Belgorod region 9 people were injured in drone strikes on a section of the Belgorod-Shebekino road. A 15-year-old girl was admitted to the Shebekinsk Central Regional Hospital with a mine-explosive injury, a bruise, and scratches on her legs after a drone attack in the Novozhegol village. Earlier in Novozhegol, a fighter of the "Orlan" unit was killed. An FPV drone hit an administrative building in a Shostka enterprise.

▪️ In Kupyansk - clashes in the north of the city.

▪️ On the Slavyansk direction the AFU are taking measures to prevent our exit to Ray-Aleksandrovka and are fighting for forested areas near Dibrova. More and more footage of our tactical drones hitting enemy vehicles on the Slavyansk-Kramatorsk road is appearing.

▪️ Southwest of Konstantinovka the enemy is attempting to launch counterattacks and prevent our encirclement of the city from this side. In the city itself - heavy battles in the area of the railway station.

▪️ On the Dobropillsky direction the Russian Armed Forces, in the course of intense counterattacks, are expanding the zone of control in Novopodgorne, northwest of Grishino, in Vasilyevka and in the area of Novoalexandrovka.

▪️ In the Dnepropetrovsk region the Eastern Group of Forces reported that assault units have switched to offensive actions. For now, the main task is to identify vulnerable areas in the defense of the AFU on the Gaichur River and use them to create and expand bridgeheads.

▪️To the northwest of Gulyaypole, our units continue to advance between the settlements of Vozdvizhevka and Verkhnyaya Tersa, as well as bypassing the north and west to block the Ukrainian Armed Forces' garrisons in populated areas.

▪️ On the Zaporizhia front, battles are taking place in Primorsk and Stepnogorsk. The enemy is launching attacks on substations, and there are severe power outages in the region. There are increasingly legitimate questions about the local BARS of the governor, who is responsible, among other things, for protecting facilities from raids.

▪️ In the Kherson region - terrible daily attacks of the Nazis on the civilian population. Shelling damaged two private residential houses and a low-pressure gas pipeline in Nova Kakhovka. In Gornostayevka, Kostogryzovo, Kairakh, Tavriysky, shelling damaged houses. In Bogdanovka, Kairakh and Nova Kakhovka - cars. The AFU shelled Aleshki, Nechayevo, Peschanovka, Raden, Sagi, Gladkovka, Malye Kopani, Nova Zburevka, Chulakovka, Dneprany, Korsun, Novye Lageri, Kudryavoe, Malaya Lepetikha.

The report was compiled by: ⚡️Two Majors (two_majors) / Two Majors on 𝕏 (https://x.com/two_majors)



