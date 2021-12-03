Look & Feel Younger with Age w/ guest Larry Brinkley

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Nothing is quick and easy, but with commitment and discipline, you can see results, turn back the clock, and feel like a young man again!
Join Dr. Hotze and his guest, Larry Brinkley today to hear Larry’s transformation testimony. Larry owns a Real Estate company in Greenbriar, Arkansas – North of Little Rock. He tried to take control of his health on his own with just diet and exercise and only lost 17 pounds in 5 years. With the help of the Hotze Health & Wellness center’s supplement and yeast-free eating program, he was able to look and feel 20 years younger!
Watch now and subscribe to our podcasts at www.HotzePodcast.com
If you have any of the signs and symptoms mentioned on this podcast, take our free symptom checker test at https://www.hotzehwc.com/symptom-checker/