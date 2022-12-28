Create New Account
The CCP Takes Steps Towards Claiming the South China Sea
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published a day ago |
https://gnews.org/articles/628157

Summary：12/26/2022 Bloomberg reported that the CCP has already developed several artificial islands in the disputed South China Sea and fully militarized them, at least three of them with airfields, radar, and hangars. The CCP has taken a significant step towards changing the status quo in the South China Sea.

