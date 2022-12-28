The CCP Takes Steps Towards Claiming the South China Sea

https://gnews.org/articles/628157
Summary：12/26/2022 Bloomberg reported that the CCP has already developed several artificial islands in the disputed South China Sea and fully militarized them, at least three of them with airfields, radar, and hangars. The CCP has taken a significant step towards changing the status quo in the South China Sea.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.