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Vaping: Vitamin E Isn't The ONLY Problem! Not All Injuries & Other Ingredients! CDC Wrong?
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38 views • January 29, 2020
Disclaimer: I show evidence of this extensively through a multitude of common ingredients and their contamination and bad regulations. I'm simply asking questions, you don't need to agree with me at all. That's why my documentary is all evidence based, I know it can be a touchy subject- WATCH HERE:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0ElobCBlMco
I'm not discouraging the use of Vapes for getting off of smoking either, but do you have an action plan to be free from any dependence? There are simply too much trust, too much dependence, too many unknown origins, ingredients, packages, regulations to conclude upon a SAFE option until you do all that investigating for yourself. Ultimately, is it meant for human mouth use? Is it causing kids to jump onto trends? Is it causing people to buy from unknown websites? And then when they aren't, is it growing a large corporation that's one of the most powerful in Washington, owned by Cigarette companies and involved with Pharma? Without these questions, we have no science and striving toward totally clean products. Watch the link above to learn more!
By Cory Edmund Endrulat, INHC
Twitter: https://twitter.com/CoryHealth
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE BY CLICKING THE RED BUTTON ABOVE, CLICK THE BELL FOR NOTIFICATIONS
Support Independent Media And Independent Creators (Free From Corporate/Special Interest), Who Often Face The Modern Wave Of Cens0rship Sweeping The Nation (Literally, Stripping Information That You May Need To Know Or At Least Be Aware Of And Have The Freedom To Speak/Think).
If You Want To Do Research Like Me But On A Free Fast, Open-Sourced, Actually Private, Secure, Built In Ad-Free Browser That Also Earns You Crypto-Money, Feel Free To Check This Out: https://brave.com/nat216
Downloading This Free Browser Extension Can Then Help You Get Coupons Too: www.joinhoney.com/ref/nrqv9hg
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Visit Our Affiliates Below To Support The Content You See Here, Used In My Own Family:
The World’s Cleanest Superfoods And Products (Heavy Metal Tested, USA Made, Nutrient Dense) http://bit.ly/2njS6XI
One Of The Only Supplement Brands To Trust, Recommended By Dr. Derek Rodger, ND (90 Essential Nutrients Needed Everyday For Life + Other Specialized Products) http://gthealth.youngevity.com/
Become a Health Coach? Career or Personal? You Can Get A Discount! https://geti.in/2Nt5rZO
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Support Directly (The mission/message, help me make a living, helping other’s living):
PAYPAL- http://paypal.me/natureistheanswer
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#vapes #vaping #ecig #tobacco #smoking #healthnews #health #news #media #naturalhealth #latestnews #recentnews #sciencenews #science #medical #medicine #technology #juul #altria #marlboro #ecigarette
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Music Provided By Audiotool
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Tags: nita, nature is the answer, Altria, Marlboro, Juul, Dank Vapes, documentary, research, study, article, important, breaking, groundbreaking, truth, vaping, vape, ecig, e-cigarette, inhalation, lung, disease, death, outbreak, popcorn, propylene glycol, glycerine, glycerin, natural flavor, artificial, nicotine, benzoic acid, media, stop, full, production, recording, video, medical, medicine, healthy, habit, addiction, cessation, IQOS, tobacco, NRT, device, hon lik, herbert gilbert, inventor, contamination, lawsuits, hospital, death, disease, clog, hardening, coat, vitamin E, formaldehyde, diacetyl, heavy metals, heating, heat, air, breath, flavors, tainted, CDC, FDA, regulation
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FAIR USE NOTICE This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review and news reporting which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review and news reporting is not an infringement of copyright.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0ElobCBlMco
I'm not discouraging the use of Vapes for getting off of smoking either, but do you have an action plan to be free from any dependence? There are simply too much trust, too much dependence, too many unknown origins, ingredients, packages, regulations to conclude upon a SAFE option until you do all that investigating for yourself. Ultimately, is it meant for human mouth use? Is it causing kids to jump onto trends? Is it causing people to buy from unknown websites? And then when they aren't, is it growing a large corporation that's one of the most powerful in Washington, owned by Cigarette companies and involved with Pharma? Without these questions, we have no science and striving toward totally clean products. Watch the link above to learn more!
By Cory Edmund Endrulat, INHC
Twitter: https://twitter.com/CoryHealth
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE BY CLICKING THE RED BUTTON ABOVE, CLICK THE BELL FOR NOTIFICATIONS
Support Independent Media And Independent Creators (Free From Corporate/Special Interest), Who Often Face The Modern Wave Of Cens0rship Sweeping The Nation (Literally, Stripping Information That You May Need To Know Or At Least Be Aware Of And Have The Freedom To Speak/Think).
If You Want To Do Research Like Me But On A Free Fast, Open-Sourced, Actually Private, Secure, Built In Ad-Free Browser That Also Earns You Crypto-Money, Feel Free To Check This Out: https://brave.com/nat216
Downloading This Free Browser Extension Can Then Help You Get Coupons Too: www.joinhoney.com/ref/nrqv9hg
-
Visit Our Affiliates Below To Support The Content You See Here, Used In My Own Family:
The World’s Cleanest Superfoods And Products (Heavy Metal Tested, USA Made, Nutrient Dense) http://bit.ly/2njS6XI
One Of The Only Supplement Brands To Trust, Recommended By Dr. Derek Rodger, ND (90 Essential Nutrients Needed Everyday For Life + Other Specialized Products) http://gthealth.youngevity.com/
Become a Health Coach? Career or Personal? You Can Get A Discount! https://geti.in/2Nt5rZO
-
Support Directly (The mission/message, help me make a living, helping other’s living):
PAYPAL- http://paypal.me/natureistheanswer
-
#vapes #vaping #ecig #tobacco #smoking #healthnews #health #news #media #naturalhealth #latestnews #recentnews #sciencenews #science #medical #medicine #technology #juul #altria #marlboro #ecigarette
-
Music Provided By Audiotool
-
Tags: nita, nature is the answer, Altria, Marlboro, Juul, Dank Vapes, documentary, research, study, article, important, breaking, groundbreaking, truth, vaping, vape, ecig, e-cigarette, inhalation, lung, disease, death, outbreak, popcorn, propylene glycol, glycerine, glycerin, natural flavor, artificial, nicotine, benzoic acid, media, stop, full, production, recording, video, medical, medicine, healthy, habit, addiction, cessation, IQOS, tobacco, NRT, device, hon lik, herbert gilbert, inventor, contamination, lawsuits, hospital, death, disease, clog, hardening, coat, vitamin E, formaldehyde, diacetyl, heavy metals, heating, heat, air, breath, flavors, tainted, CDC, FDA, regulation
-
FAIR USE NOTICE This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review and news reporting which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review and news reporting is not an infringement of copyright.
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