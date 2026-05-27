Tesla's Free Energy, The TR-3B & The End of the Combustion Age

The veil of technological secrecy is on the verge of being torn apart. The military alliance plans the most radical epochal shift in human history: the gradual release of over 6,000 suppressed patents.





At the absolute center stands Nikola Tesla. His groundbreaking discoveries regarding free energy were confiscated and locked away by the deep state for over a century. Now, the foundation of the future energy infrastructure is set to be based on Tesla's principles of wireless power transmission and zero-point energy.





Gigantic energy receptors built according to Tesla's original designs will tap into Earth's electromagnetic field — supplying households, industries, and transportation wirelessly and emission-free. Unlimited power. No artificial resource scarcity. Overnight.





But that's not all. What was dismissed for decades as the "UFO phenomenon" will, upon disclosure, prove to be the declassified patent of the TR-3B Black Manta — a human-built tactical reconnaissance aircraft utilizing electrogravitational propulsion. The core of the TR-3B is a magnetic field disruptor that generates a rotating plasma, neutralizing the effect of gravity on the craft by up to 89%.





Successor models, based on still-classified space program patents, utilize free energy for interstellar propulsion. This technology will instantly render traditional combustion and jet engines obsolete.





NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.





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NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.