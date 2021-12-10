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Flavonol Fisetin In Cucumbers Can Protect Against Memory Loss Dr Joel Wallach Radio 12/09/21
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267 views • December 10, 2021
Flavonol Fisetin In Cucumbers Can Protect Against Memory Loss Dr Joel Wallach Radio 12/09/21
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Air Date: Thursday, December 9, 2021
Monologue
Dr. Joel Wallach begins the show today citing the most recent COVID 19 numbers of infections and deaths. Stating that the numbers have now exceeded those from the 1919 Spanish flu. Contending people with pre-existing conditions will be in a bad way if the contract the virus.
Pearls of Wisdom
Doug Winfrey and Dr. Wallach discuss a news article regarding a study of cucumbers. Finding that a flavonol fisetin in cucumbers can protect against memory loss. Other studies ha concluded they can prevent the spread of cancer. Cucumbers contain vitamin K, vitamin C, potassium, manganese and magnesium. Also finding that cucumbers can help prevent memory loss linked to aging and Alzheimer's disease.
Callers
Jay is obese and believes he has spina bifida and celiac disease.
Rita has kidney failure and wants avoid dialysis.
Henry has high blood pressure, kidney disease and type 2 diabetes.
John has questions regarding his sciatica.
https://infohealthnews.com/youngevity-products/
(800) 212-2613
CALL TO ORDER YOUNGEVITY SUPPLEMENTS OR SPEAK TO AN ASSOCIATE
https://deaddoctorsradio.com/index.php?uid=100961563
#youngevity #health #drwallach
Air Date: Thursday, December 9, 2021
Monologue
Dr. Joel Wallach begins the show today citing the most recent COVID 19 numbers of infections and deaths. Stating that the numbers have now exceeded those from the 1919 Spanish flu. Contending people with pre-existing conditions will be in a bad way if the contract the virus.
Pearls of Wisdom
Doug Winfrey and Dr. Wallach discuss a news article regarding a study of cucumbers. Finding that a flavonol fisetin in cucumbers can protect against memory loss. Other studies ha concluded they can prevent the spread of cancer. Cucumbers contain vitamin K, vitamin C, potassium, manganese and magnesium. Also finding that cucumbers can help prevent memory loss linked to aging and Alzheimer's disease.
Callers
Jay is obese and believes he has spina bifida and celiac disease.
Rita has kidney failure and wants avoid dialysis.
Henry has high blood pressure, kidney disease and type 2 diabetes.
John has questions regarding his sciatica.
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