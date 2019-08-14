The Fourth Phase of Water Dr. Gerald Pollack

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Dr. Gerald Pollack has been studying the marvelous properties of water his entire professional life. He has described the amazing fact that we are 99% water, and has given us the knowledge that we can get free energy from water. "The fourth phase of water is, in a nutshell, living water. It’s referred to as EZ water—EZ standing for “exclusion zone”—which has a negative charge. This water can hold energy, much like a battery, and can deliver energy too." Dr. Joe Mercola
Full presentation: http://bit.ly/fourthphaseofwater