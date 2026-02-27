The 28th brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reports on Russian phosphorus attacks on Konstantinovka and publishes a video. Not confirmed..

(flight maps shown) Most likely, the Kiev regime, with the help of its British partners, is preparing sabotage operations against the Blue Stream and TurkStream gas pipelines, as Putin warned a few days ago.

Today, Peskov said Moscow has repeatedly informed Turkey about Kiev’s plans for potential terrorist attacks.

Two Majors #Report for the morning of February 27, 2026

▪️ From 8.00 yesterday to this morning, the Russian Defense Ministry reported a total of 165 drones shot down, including those targeting Moscow. Belgorod was subjected to a massive missile strike at night, causing serious damage to energy infrastructure facilities, with power, water, and heat supply disruptions reported.

▪️ The Russian Armed Forces carried out strikes on Kharkov, Sumy, Odessa, Izmail, Kiliya, and Chernomorsk (Ilyichivsk (https://t.me/odessa_typical/70345)).

▪️In the Bryansk region, intensive strikes by the AFU on the civilian population continue. In the city of Klinets, a civilian woman was injured. In the town of Pogar, a police officer was injured. In the Sviny-Transportny settlement of the Bryansk region, a production facility was damaged, and an employee of the enterprise was injured.

▪️ On the Sumy front, the Northern Group of Forces of the Russian Armed Forces continue to engage in fierce battles in the Sumy and Krasnopil districts. It is noted that another group of 140 personnel from the Special Operations Center of the AFU has been deployed to the Sumy region. On the Tetkin and Glushkov sectors, there are mutual shellings.

▪️ In the Belgorod region, a man was injured in an attack by a drone in the village of Volchya Alexandrovka. Another civilian was injured on the Kazinka - Leonovka highway: a drone hit a car. Many villages are under attack by tactical UAVs.

▪️ On the Kharkov front, the GRU "North" reports that the enemy is trying to stop the advance of the Northerners by deploying new groups of UAV operators. Our forces are attacking in Volchanskie Khutory. The enemy south of Staritsa has launched three unsuccessful counterattacks.

▪️ The south of the Kupyansk front is characterized by the local command's efforts to create the appearance of fulfilling the tasks of the higher command by filming video reports from the front. The situation has not undergone significant changes.

▪️ On the Dobropilsky front, the enemy notes intensive assault actions by the Russian Armed Forces in Grishino, and the infiltration of our troops in small groups into the center of the village. On the Konstantinovsky front, our forces are now trying to break through to the city from the southwest as well.

▪️ In the southeast of the Zaporozhye region, the GRV "Vostok" continues to advance west and northwest from Gulyaypole. In the north, at the junction of the Zaporozhye and Dnepropetrovsk regions, numerous attacks by the AFU ultimately failed to deliver significant results to the enemy. The enemy's tactical successes were neutralized, and our forces resumed offensive actions, exhausting the enemy in defensive battles. Nevertheless, the enemy is trying to disrupt our advance with counterattacks by Ukrainian reserves.

▪️ On the Zaporozhye front, positional battles are ongoing in the previous sectors in the area of Stepnogorsk, Lukyanovsk, Magdalinovka, and Zapasnoe.

▪️ In the Kherson region, it was reported that a strike by the AFU on a civilian car near Novonikolayevka injured three people. Numerous villages came under attack. Our forces are responding with fire across the Dnieper.

The report was compiled by: ⚡️Two Majors (two_majors)




