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Emergency Saturday Broadcast! Medical Regulators Across The World Awaken To COVID-19 Tyranny
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1120 views • September 05, 2021
Sept 4, 2021
The Alex Jones Show
In the EU, UK & the US, the heads of medical agencies have gone public warning the world that children should not take the COVID-19 gene therapy injections.
Meanwhile, the dying corporate media has launched the mother of all fake news stories, claiming that thousands of people are in Oklahoma hospitals from taking ivermectin
https://banned.video/watch?id=61340da6f6497e08d57b2c65
The Alex Jones Show
In the EU, UK & the US, the heads of medical agencies have gone public warning the world that children should not take the COVID-19 gene therapy injections.
Meanwhile, the dying corporate media has launched the mother of all fake news stories, claiming that thousands of people are in Oklahoma hospitals from taking ivermectin
https://banned.video/watch?id=61340da6f6497e08d57b2c65
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