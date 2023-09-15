"Did they decide to exterminate all the men in my family?” A Ukrainian woman from the Dnepropetrovsk region says her elderly father was taken to the military registration and enlistment office and might be sent to the frontline.
◾️This happened after she took part in a peaceful protest. There, together with other locals, she tried to pressure Kiev to do more for the release of prisoners of war from Russian captivity.
◾️Now the woman is afraid that the security services may deal with her as well, as she warned her subscribers that if something happens to her, it could be their work.
