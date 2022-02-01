Dr Joel Wallach Radio Show 01/31/22 Diet Differences Are The Key To Good Health(800) 212-2613CALL TO ORDER YOUNGEVITY SUPPLEMENTS OR SPEAK TO AN ASSOCIATE#youngevity #health #drwallachAir Date: Monday, January 31, 2022MonologueDr. Joel Wallach begins the show today discussing the COVID 19 numbers of infections and deaths. Comparing the numbers of countries with similar populations. Pointing out that countries that eat Asian style diets have less infections and deaths. Stating that it is the diet differences that are key. Contending those eating gluten inhibiting their ability to make white blood cells.Pearls of WisdomDoug Winfrey and Dr. Wallach discuss a news article regarding a European study. Involving almost 375,000 people ages 20 to 70 from 10 European countries. Finding that during the study period participants gained a mean average of 2.1 kilograms. Those eating tree nuts more frequently gained less weight. Also they had a 5% lower risk of becoming overweight or obese.CallersRobin and her husband both overweight have high blood pressure and type2 diabetes.Matrese's mother has kidney disease with very low kidney function trying avoid dialysis.Jerry has questions about his LDL levels and what is a healthy number.Julia's daughter is vitamin D3 deficient and wants to increase the levels.David has a friend suffering from sicatica and low back pain.