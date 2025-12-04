At the DealBook Summit, Netanyahu confirmed what many suspected: Trump’s Gaza “peace” plan isn’t about peace, it’s about elimination and control.

He declared Phase 1 hostage retrieval complete. Phase 2 is disarming Hamas. Phase 3, he says is “de-radicalizing” Gaza’s population after “60 years of brainwashing.”

He praised the US-led effort, but warned: if an international force doesn’t finish the job, Israel will, “the hard way.”

“Hamas can’t stay there, and they won’t.”