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Masks and Social Distancing in the Home?? Please Tell Me You're Kidding!
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71 views • July 12, 2020
Okay so I know that I promised you guys that I wouldn't do another COVID video, but I just couldn't resist after coming across a news article regarding a police officer urging residents of San Antonio to wear masks and practice social distancing INSIDE THEIR HOMES! Madness!
REFERENCE LINKS:
TEXAS: You should consider wearing a mask even when you're in your own home
https://news4sanantonio.com/news/local/tdem-you-should-consider-wearing-a-mask-even-when-youre-in-your-own-home
We Have a New Hero:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Org-KYY6zY
Social Distancing Harms Children For Life who Have 0.0% Chance of Dying from COVID
https://www.bitchute.com/video/NHClntnHh9jU/
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REFERENCE LINKS:
TEXAS: You should consider wearing a mask even when you're in your own home
https://news4sanantonio.com/news/local/tdem-you-should-consider-wearing-a-mask-even-when-youre-in-your-own-home
We Have a New Hero:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Org-KYY6zY
Social Distancing Harms Children For Life who Have 0.0% Chance of Dying from COVID
https://www.bitchute.com/video/NHClntnHh9jU/
Subscribe to me:
LBRY: https://www.lbry.tv/@MikeyTheMillennial:d
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/millennialmikey
GoyimTV: https://www.goyimtv.com/channel/1196249026/MillennialMikey
Follow me on social media:
Minds: https://www.minds.com/millennialmikey
Gab: https://gab.com/millennialmikey
MeWe: https://www.mewe.com/i/mikeysomersall1
Steemit: https://www.steemit.com/@millennialmikey
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