January 7, 2025

rt.com





The Multipolar world is getting bigger every day. Indonesia joins the ranks of BRICS, with Jakarta highlighting its active role in tackling global issues. Emmanuel Macron takes the credit for giving sovereignty to former colonies in Africa. That's as a growing list of states kick the French military off the continent. A powerful earthquake kills 53 and injures scores more in Tibet, with its effects felt across India, Nepal and Bangladesh. Moscow's Patriarch Kirill congratulates the faithful, as Orthodox Christians, from Russia and across the world celebrate Christmas to mark the day Christ was born.









RT not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene.





