This Is What You Need if You Want to Heal Through AEDP Therapy
Published 16 days ago

This is what happens when you undergo AEDP therapy!

In this video, Hilary Jacobs Hendel, a Psychotherapist, Author, Blogger, and Speaker, talks about how she maintains the balance between letting the patient lead the experience and taking charge.

Hilary emphasizes that while she wants to respect the patient’s experience and trust that they are going to do the work they need to do in order to heal, she also won’t tolerate avoiding the issue altogether. ⚠️

She explains that while patients are welcome to go through the experience at their own pace, Hilary also NEEDS to understand WHY so she can come up with the appropriate approach. 💯

