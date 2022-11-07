Pastor Ruth's Christmas Song: "Grandma Ran Over a Reindeer" (NOT to be confused with "Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer" ; )

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A fun Christmas video for children, families and good fun, a parody to a similar song about Grandma being run over by a reindeer. In this tale, Grandma turns the tables with her hot rod and teaches that naughty reindeer a lesson! Don't mess with Grandma! Fun for everyone! Blessings this Christmas, Pastor Ruth. (See my fireside chats on Brighteon.com)