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Free Hawaii Rally - September 7, 2020
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87 views • September 09, 2020
About 200 to 300 people participated in the Free Hawaii Rally on September 7, 2020 at Honolulu Hale in Hawaii. Some held signs, some held flags, some drove by with their automobile decked out with flags, some spoke, some prayed, some sang, and some danced! This is in response to five months of tyranny committed by governor Ige and mayor Caldwell.
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