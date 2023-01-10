Reports from Under the Desk (Interview) - Dr. Carrie Brown

Are we in the End Times? What is coming for humanity? Can we prepare for it?

Today we are speaking with Dr. Carrie Brown, ND, MH. She is a Naturopathic Doctor and Master Herbalist who is a Torah Observant Believer in YHWH. We will learn about her thoughts on the current events of our world, how it affects our health, and what we can do to help ourselves.

1.10.23

Website: https://www.powerfulnaturalhealth.com

Telegram: https://t.me/+waoEzTOYXbQ1NjMx

Email: [email protected]





Heart of the Tribes

Telegram: https://t.me/+6lf5W12zEF81Mjhh

Website: https://www.heartofthetribes.org