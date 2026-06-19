This vaccinated & Wegovy'd nurse is listening to THE SCIENCE! He's being erased...

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
He was chiding us for not wearing masks and getting vaccinated. Well well well! Now he's got an aortic dissection to play with! Oh and an aneurysm. But it's small.
Sources
https://www.facebook.com/cody.peery/
Music: Villes Nouvelles - Schneller
-----------------
Mirrored - The Kurgan Report