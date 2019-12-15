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Uh! Oh!
mikecarawaySongs
mikecarawaySongs
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14 views • December 15, 2019
Uh! Oh!
c.1982,2014 – Mike Caraway

Refrain: Uh! Oh! (4 times)

1) The biggest guru in the world, who’s dressed and giggling like a girl,
opens the global peace symposium,
His overpaid experts agree humans must be altered genetically,
to cure our addiction to freedom,
We’ve been lured into their corporate wars and shown how to the truth ignore,
but can’t be trusted to have learned our lesson,
As masters of the race, they have to keep us in our place
under their system of techno-corruption.

Refrain

2) So now planes are sprayin smart dust, that grows into live wires in us,
to receive low frequency transmissions,
Our feelings are being robotized, our thoughts being homogenized,
to serve their agenda 21,
It’s their foul singularity, computer-merged identity,
more power for sold-out magicians,
They say they control evolution, with no creator intrusion,
those they don’t kill they will make trans-human.

Refrain

3) Our climate’s formed by the HAARP hidden hand,
those so-called clouds part of the scam,
with droughts, earthquakes, tornados, floods and a deep freeze,
And someone’s monkeying with what we eat, from toxic crops to shot-up meat,
causin cancer and auto-immune disease,
The finance religion establishment, lying media government,
want us to not get up off our knees,
This system was designed to make victims complicit in the crime,
just tryin to take care of their families.

Refrain

4) Those howlin dogs prowl above the city, attack the just and the needy,
gnash their teeth with reality rejection,
But they’ll be broken to pieces and gored,
thru their dark hearts with their own sword,
the end of their vicious insurrection,
The Lord of heaven’s laughin with contempt,
at them that rage against the One He sent,
He sees His day comin of sweet correction,
After He snatches us as He promised, on wings of His loving-kindness,
together in our resurrection.

Refrain
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musicbody of christworld systemcaraway
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