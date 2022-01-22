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Both sides of Covid-19 Fake-Demic Agree With It's Foundations: Contagion & Germ-Theory. God Help Us!
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349 views • January 22, 2022
They Pray To The Same Demons... jesus the lawless one described in the 2nd Chapter of 2nd Thessalonians and The Godless Tradition god of the jews, lord/god/baal. The mandemic cannot end because good men do nothing... It is a “Self-Fulfilling Prophesy” of Biblical Proportions...
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