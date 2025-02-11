Predictive Progamming, release of new tech and the coming golden age

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This short film reveals events from the past and future about predictive programming and our coming Golden Age. Featured guests include The Benny Show, Mike Benz, Ninoscorner and Juan O Savin (107) All content was downloaded from open source material and is free to the public. This is a gift to anyone who may find it useful.