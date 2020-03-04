EXCLUSIVE: Canadian Government FORCED KILLINGS of The Elderly at Delta HOSPICE Society EXPOSED!!!

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PFT DEMONETIZED! If I Had $1 For Every Subscriber? https://www.gofundme.com/pft-demoneti...
In Canada if you don’t want to kill someone, the government will force you to do it. The practice of euthanasia or MAID (medical assistance in dying) was made legal in Canada in June of 2016 but those who voluntarily choose not to carry out the practice are being forced to either comply or shutdown their operation.
Hospice palliative care sees dying as a normal part of life and helps people to live and die well.