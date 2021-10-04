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Global Supply Chain Disruption Is Here, Yellow Star-style NAZI Wristbands for UnVaxxed Students, Nano Silver for Pets, Dana Ashlie on Coercion, October 04, 2021
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863 views • October 04, 2021
@ https://www.terral03.com . Please “Subscribe” support this channel by sharing this video report with others. Download a recent Black Star Report Newsletter and Mystery Report Newsletter by visiting https://www.terral03.com . Support the research via PayPal: [email protected]
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We warned of a global supply chain disruption, and now it’s here: Workers who keep things moving are now sounding the alarm that a “systemic collapse” is too close for comfort
Submitted by Karen
https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-10-04-global-supply-chain-disruption-now-its-here.html#
Related: https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-10-04-millions-first-responders-police-teachers-healthcare-workers-soon-no-job-vaccine-mandates.html
More headlines: https://naturalnews.com/
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Yellow star-style wristbands now being pushed on unvaccinated students as universities declare unvaxxed humans to be unclean, inferior sub-humans
Submitted by Karen
https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-10-03-star-wristbands-unvaccinated-students-unclean-inferior-subhumans.html#
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Nano Silver for Pets
Written by Kristie and Terral
October 04, 2021
Hi there! Thank you for your email confirming my order. I just wanted to know if the instructions with will provided for pets as well? Thank you and your team for everything you do, I love your channel and videos.
Terral’s reply (10.04.2021):
Thank you for writing. Use the same Weight Chart for your dog. A 44-pound dog gets one dose in the morning and one in the evening. Fix up a special Nano Silver water bowl for your dog that is kept in a cabinet. Remove the regular dish overnight to ensure your dog is thirsty for the morning dose. Take out the Nano dish and let the dog drink for 30+ seconds. The Nano Silver will be absorbed through the soft tissue of the mouth during the period the dog is drinking ONLY. Anything swallowed will not be absorbed. Dogs slobber enough to spread the Nano Silver in their mouth for the 30 second period. Then, remove the bowl …
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If at first you can't coerce...
Submitted by Nancy
Watch video: https://youtu.be/dDQR8MhBigE
https://www.strath.ac.uk/media/1newwebsite/departmentsubject/socialwork/documents/eshe/Bidermanschartofcoercion.pdf
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Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
NASA Future Strategic Issues/Warfare 2025: https://fas.org/man/eprint/FutureWarfare.ppt
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
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Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
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Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
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Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
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Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
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Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at https://www.terral03.com
Contact Terral: [email protected]
--
We warned of a global supply chain disruption, and now it’s here: Workers who keep things moving are now sounding the alarm that a “systemic collapse” is too close for comfort
Submitted by Karen
https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-10-04-global-supply-chain-disruption-now-its-here.html#
Related: https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-10-04-millions-first-responders-police-teachers-healthcare-workers-soon-no-job-vaccine-mandates.html
More headlines: https://naturalnews.com/
--
Yellow star-style wristbands now being pushed on unvaccinated students as universities declare unvaxxed humans to be unclean, inferior sub-humans
Submitted by Karen
https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-10-03-star-wristbands-unvaccinated-students-unclean-inferior-subhumans.html#
--
Nano Silver for Pets
Written by Kristie and Terral
October 04, 2021
Hi there! Thank you for your email confirming my order. I just wanted to know if the instructions with will provided for pets as well? Thank you and your team for everything you do, I love your channel and videos.
Terral’s reply (10.04.2021):
Thank you for writing. Use the same Weight Chart for your dog. A 44-pound dog gets one dose in the morning and one in the evening. Fix up a special Nano Silver water bowl for your dog that is kept in a cabinet. Remove the regular dish overnight to ensure your dog is thirsty for the morning dose. Take out the Nano dish and let the dog drink for 30+ seconds. The Nano Silver will be absorbed through the soft tissue of the mouth during the period the dog is drinking ONLY. Anything swallowed will not be absorbed. Dogs slobber enough to spread the Nano Silver in their mouth for the 30 second period. Then, remove the bowl …
--
If at first you can't coerce...
Submitted by Nancy
Watch video: https://youtu.be/dDQR8MhBigE
https://www.strath.ac.uk/media/1newwebsite/departmentsubject/socialwork/documents/eshe/Bidermanschartofcoercion.pdf
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
NASA Future Strategic Issues/Warfare 2025: https://fas.org/man/eprint/FutureWarfare.ppt
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at https://www.terral03.com
Contact Terral: [email protected]
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