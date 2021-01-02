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7/09/18 #HAITI-RISING!! HRCATTACK2.0: ZOMBIES VS. VAMPIRE SLAYERS #WALKAWAY
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47 views • January 02, 2021
YOU ARE FREE TV
7/09/18 HAITI is showing us how its done! After being attacked with weather weapons, having their country decimated, their homeland pillaged and their children trafficked by the CF Cabal, the Haitians are fighting back! Meanwhile, HRC goes on the attack per her handlers orders. Can you imagine another Hillary run for Prez? It is the CW they are trying so hard to create. Be strong and stick together, FREEDOM LOVERS! And tweet POTUS to keep the Clinton attack dogs out of Haiti and let them take their country back!
Prayers for the Thai kids still stuck in that cave and for all of the courageous people who are saving them. Our hearts go out to those who have lost their lives and our prayers rise up for those still waiting to be saved. PRAYER WAVE!
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Thanks, again, Freedom Lovers, Spiritual Seekers and Patriots!
7/09/18 HAITI is showing us how its done! After being attacked with weather weapons, having their country decimated, their homeland pillaged and their children trafficked by the CF Cabal, the Haitians are fighting back! Meanwhile, HRC goes on the attack per her handlers orders. Can you imagine another Hillary run for Prez? It is the CW they are trying so hard to create. Be strong and stick together, FREEDOM LOVERS! And tweet POTUS to keep the Clinton attack dogs out of Haiti and let them take their country back!
Prayers for the Thai kids still stuck in that cave and for all of the courageous people who are saving them. Our hearts go out to those who have lost their lives and our prayers rise up for those still waiting to be saved. PRAYER WAVE!
PLEASE SUPPORT YOU ARE FREE TV
PayPal: [email protected]
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: PUT THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE OR
For Crypto:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
Thanks, again, Freedom Lovers, Spiritual Seekers and Patriots!
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