MAX IGAN: TIME TO WAKE PEOPLE HAS PASSED; AI TO RULE

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I
have mirrored this discussionbetween Jeff Rense and Max Igan.
ORIGINAL
Jeff And Max Igan Dish It Out - AI To Rule
https://mediaarchives.gsradio.net/rense/special/rense_061422_hr2.mp3
https://www.westernjournal.com/leaked-document-hints-google-ai-gained-sentience-engineer-placed-leave/
Max Igan / Giving Life to Lucifer (2015)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NKEEH-Isd34&list=LL&index=1
https://www.nbcnews.com/health/health-news/fda-panel-endorses-covid-vaccine-youngest-children-rcna33683