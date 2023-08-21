BLACK MELBOURNE CRIME EXPLODING



Three bayside supermarkets have been targeted and trashed by a group of African thugs.



Being “racist” used to keep us safe. Now we just let these people into the country and allow them to do violent crime. When they do violent crime, we just blame our society and “racism” and give them a slap on the wrist. Send these people back to Africa and don’t accept anymore of them. Our high trust society is being destroyed by animals.

