X22 REPORT Ep. 2852b-Patriot Offensive Destroyed The [DS],Define Subversion,Optics Confirmed,Right On Schedule





X22 REPORT - Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 2852b - Aug 17. 2022

Patriot Offensive Destroyed The [DS],Define Subversion,Optics Confirmed,Right On ScheduleThe [DS] has lost the narrative the patriots have destroyed it. The offensive is reeking havoc on their cheating system. the [DS] overthrow our government, the truth is coming out and the people are awake. Optics are very important and they are now confirmed by KP. The plan is right on schedule.

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.





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