© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
【Ukraine Rescue】03/22/2022 Radio Television Luxembourg interviews Wen Yao who is from the NFSC and the ROLF. Wen Yao: We supply warm food, warm shelter, free power loading, Wi-Fi to the refugees, and some medication. We want to take down this Chinese communism dictatorship Party. We do not agree with them. They start a war, or they are part of the war. We are the ones who are taking the Chinese communism Party down.