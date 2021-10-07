P.1 Covid-19 fear drivers guarantee Cognitive Dissonance disruption in societies worldwide – Psychology on a Shoestring. MVI_7645

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P.2 here: https://www.brighteon.com/d057fba4-77c8-4d94-894e-8248ebff8df4
I delve into the part fear plays in deeply and quickly imprinting information into the subconscious mind, with the guarantee of detrimental cognitive dissonance keeping people impervious to superior information, and how the authorities are using this phenomenon to control and manipulate the citizenry.