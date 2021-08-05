© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
MSM admitting the Covid vaccine doesn't work.
Follow
1
Share
Report
152 views • August 05, 2021
Can you believe it???!!
This means enough of us have been vaxxed to turn on the 5g to a higher frequency. Just my humble opinion
This means enough of us have been vaxxed to turn on the 5g to a higher frequency. Just my humble opinion
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.