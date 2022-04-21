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Ep. 53 What’s in the 💦 water? Let’s talk ven0m 🐍 and the impact of duality. Part 1
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417 views • April 21, 2022
Lets discuss: Recent solar activity and why it is important, angel numbers, how to navigate spiritual attacks during dreams, coming together of past and present lives, healing, how to support yourself during these shifting times, exercises to facilitate healing, and more!
To join my clearing sessions, go to group sessions on www.rootsrestoredwellness.com
Lets discuss venom in the water and why we should care about duality: light vs dark and what we can do about it.
Follow me on Telegram: https://t.me/rootsrestoredwellness
Follow me on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rootsrestoredwellness
www.brighteon.com/channels/rayleneshort
Join me live on YouTube around 1:30 pm MST!
To join my clearing sessions, go to group sessions on www.rootsrestoredwellness.com
Lets discuss venom in the water and why we should care about duality: light vs dark and what we can do about it.
Follow me on Telegram: https://t.me/rootsrestoredwellness
Follow me on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rootsrestoredwellness
www.brighteon.com/channels/rayleneshort
Join me live on YouTube around 1:30 pm MST!
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